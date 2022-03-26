Duterte says he fulfilled all his campaign promises

President Rodrigo Duterte believes that he had fulfilled his major campaign promises since winning the presidency in 2016.

Duterte said that he is happy that he will step down from Malacanang with the Philippines doing well.

“So I am on my sunset of my life. I walk with a limp dahil sa numerous disgrasya sa motor. Eh hindi talaga ako nadala eh. I’m coming home, God willing. Nakita ko Pilipinas, okay naman. And lahat ng sinabi ko sa tao gagawin ko, just a number of my fingers, hindi siguro mag-abot ng 10,” Duterte said in a speech in Davao.

RELATED STORY: Malacañang says Duterte fulfilled his promises with only one year left in office

The president then recalled his campaign promises on illegal drugs and resolving peace order problems.

Duterte vowed to end the problem over illegal drugs in 3-6 months but later on retracted saying this is easier said than done.

“Una sabi ko law and order, droga kasi galit talaga ako at huwag kang pumasok diyan kasi papatayin talaga kita. You destroy my country, you destroy the youth of the land, I will destroy you. Galit talaga ako. Ewan ko ngayon kung hindi na ako Presidente, pero baka ganoon rin,” he added.

“Universal healthcare, education, libre na ngayon. Irrigation ng mga farmers, wala na. Wa nay bayad, libre na,” he added.

READ ON: Keeping track of Duterte’s promises to OFWs

Duterte said that he is still not sure on what will happen to him after presidency but he is looking at his children all having their own political careers.

“Pero ngayon na pabalik na ako, matanda na man ako, 77 years old, ewan ko kung anong magdating sa akin. Pero ako sa totoo lang, gusto ko ‘pag wala na akong gagawin sa mundo… Tapos naman trabaho ko, nakapag — may anak ko kandidato pagka vice president, ‘yung isa congressman, ‘yung isa mayor. Fulfilled na ako,” he said.

“Itong anak ko sa pangalawang asawa, okay naman ang nanay niya kasi nurse, nag-OFW ‘yan sa Amerika tapos umuwi. So ‘yan ang — siya ‘yung ano ko ngayon. Fulfilled na ako sa lahat ng bagay. Wala na akong mahingi,” Duterte said.