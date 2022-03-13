Robredo cautions voters about candidates who turn up only during elections

Vice President Leni Robredo said that voters should remain wary about the candidates who only turn up only during elections.

Presidential candidate Robredo said that her office provided assistance to the provinces hit by typhoons even though she lost big in these areas to then-Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. in the 2016 vice presidential race.

She said this at her campaign stops in Tuguegarao City and Alcala in Cagayan and in Echague, Isabela.

“Alam naman natin noong 2016, sobra po iyong talo ko rito…,” she said.

“Kaya ko po sinasabi iyon kasi gusto ko po ipakita sa inyo na kahit sobra iyong talo ko rito, tuwing may sakuna, isa po ako sa pinakaunang andito. Mula 2016, bagyo ng 2018, 2020, andito po ako ng personal. Hindi lang po ako nagpakita, nag-iwan po kami ng team, ang Office of the Vice President, at halos isang buwan silang narito sa Norte para magsagawa ng relief operations,” she added.

“Kaya ko po sinasabi sa inyo kasi napakadali lang magsabi na mahal ko kayo, pero paano ba ito ipinakita noong walang eleksyon? Dahil madalas, kung wala namang eleksyon, hindi naman nagpapakita. Kaya hanapin po natin ang resibo. Ano ang resibo? Track record,” she said.