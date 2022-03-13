Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo cautions voters about candidates who turn up only during elections

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Vice President Leni Robredo said that voters should remain wary about the candidates who only turn up only during elections.

Presidential candidate Robredo said that her office provided assistance to the provinces hit by typhoons even though she lost big in these areas to then-Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. in the 2016 vice presidential race.

RELATED STORY: Robredo hopes new Comelec execs would be ‘fair and professional’

She said this at her campaign stops in Tuguegarao City and Alcala in Cagayan and in Echague, Isabela.

“Alam naman natin noong 2016, sobra po iyong talo ko rito…,” she said.

“Kaya ko po sinasabi iyon kasi gusto ko po ipakita sa inyo na kahit sobra iyong talo ko rito, tuwing may sakuna, isa po ako sa pinakaunang andito. Mula 2016, bagyo ng 2018, 2020, andito po ako ng personal. Hindi lang po ako nagpakita, nag-iwan po kami ng team, ang Office of the Vice President, at halos isang buwan silang narito sa Norte para magsagawa ng relief operations,” she added.

READ ON: Robredo leads in presidential surveys as per Facebook analytics – OCTA

“Kaya ko po sinasabi sa inyo kasi napakadali lang magsabi na mahal ko kayo, pero paano ba ito ipinakita noong walang eleksyon? Dahil madalas, kung wala namang eleksyon, hindi naman nagpapakita. Kaya hanapin po natin ang resibo. Ano ang resibo? Track record,” she said.

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

This Bandang Magnus

Filipino bands Bangdang Lapis, Magnus Haven and This Band set to perform at Expo on March 19

4 hours ago
iStock 1072647358

Expat sentenced to death in UAE for killing roommate

4 hours ago
Rachelle Ann Go Expo 2020 2

Rachell Ann Go to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 26

4 hours ago
New York City

Two Filipino women injured after in separate incidents in New York

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button