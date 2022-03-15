Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Metro Manila mayors ready for ‘Alert Level 0’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Metro Manila Development Authority or MMDA said that Metro Manila mayors are now ready to shift to Alert Level 0 beginning March 16 onwards.

MMDA chairman Romando Artes said that no formal recommendation yet from the Metro Manila council on the downgrading of the alert level.

RELATED STORY: IATF to discuss ‘Alert Level 0’ for Metro Manila

“We are waiting for the guidelines of IATF regarding the protocols under Alert Level 0 so we can discuss it in the Council. What we can say for certain is that all the Metro Manila Mayors are ready and willing to implement Alert Level 0 if mandated by IATF,” Artes said in an Inquirer report.

One of the changes could be the mandatory wearing of face mask policy.

READ ON: DOH says PH now considered as ‘low risk’ in COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila is currently under Alert Level 1 until March 15.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that the IATF are still discussing the guidelines for the implementation of Alert Level 0.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharon

Netizens defend Megastar Sharon Cuneta from ex-singer Gladys Guevarra’s tirades

57 seconds ago
The Filipino Times VP Robredo pledges full support to President Duterte 1

PDP Laban-exec says Robredo endorsement has Duterte’s blessing

6 mins ago
iStock 530825878

DOLE: Germany’s €1-billion COVID care bonus to benefit OFW nurses, frontliners

3 hours ago
Robin Padilla

Robin Padilla trends after high ranking in latest Pulse Asia survey

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button