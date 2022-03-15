Metro Manila mayors ready for ‘Alert Level 0’

The Metro Manila Development Authority or MMDA said that Metro Manila mayors are now ready to shift to Alert Level 0 beginning March 16 onwards.

MMDA chairman Romando Artes said that no formal recommendation yet from the Metro Manila council on the downgrading of the alert level.

“We are waiting for the guidelines of IATF regarding the protocols under Alert Level 0 so we can discuss it in the Council. What we can say for certain is that all the Metro Manila Mayors are ready and willing to implement Alert Level 0 if mandated by IATF,” Artes said in an Inquirer report.

One of the changes could be the mandatory wearing of face mask policy.

Metro Manila is currently under Alert Level 1 until March 15.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that the IATF are still discussing the guidelines for the implementation of Alert Level 0.