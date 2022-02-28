LOOK: PH Ambassador, Filipino community join Terry Fox Run in Ras Al Khaimah

Filipinos in Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE joined the cause to fund cancer research at the Terry Fox Run which took place in Ras Al Khaimah last February 26, 2022. To date, cancer is among the top ten leading causes of mortality in the Philippines.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, joined dozens of runners for the aforementioned run which supports cancer research through fund raising events around the world. Amb. Quintana praised the efforts of a Filipina, Mme. Rina Gamboa Gauer, who chaired all 12 editions of the Terry Fox Run.

“Congratulations to our amazing kababayan Mme. Rina Gamboa Gauer for being the Chairperson of all the 12 successful editions of the Terry Fox Run in Ras Al Khaimah!,” said Amb. Quintana.

The family fun run is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, and in cooperation with the Saqr bin Mohammed Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.