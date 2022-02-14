Latest News

Marcos Jr, Sara Duterte lone tandem to skip debates hosted by CNN Philippines

Survey frontrunners Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte are snubbing the first presidential and vice presidential debates to be hosted by television network CNN Philippines.

“9 presidential candidates, 8 VP bets confirm attendance to CNN Philippines debates,” the network said in its tweet promoting the upcoming event.

“Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte — the current survey frontrunners — are the lone presidential and VP candidates skipping the debates,” it added.

This is not the first time the two declined invitations to face off with their fellow candidates.

Marcos Jr. recently ignored the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Presidential Forum. He was later on spotted taping for Korina Sanchez show.

Before that, he also declined the interview of Jessica Sotto, accusing the veteran and award-winning journalist of being biased.

Marcos only appeared in one-on-one interviews hosted by several television stations.

SMNI, the television station owned by sex trafficking convict and U.S. FBI’s most wanted Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, said that Marcos will be attending their presidential debate.

