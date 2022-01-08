POLOs to be converted to new ‘Migrant Workers Office’

All existing Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) will soon be converted into the new ‘Migrant Workers’ Office’(MWO) to give all overseas Filipino workers a one-stop shop for all of their requirements relating to their work abroad.

Section 15 of Republic Act 11641 highlights that foreign service posts in countries with a large concentration of OFWs, such as the UAE, will be amongst the first to witness the establishment of the MWO.

The new MWO will absorb the functions and powers of all existing POLOs, Offices of Social Welfare Attache (OSWA) as well as OFW-related functions of the Assistance-to-Nationals arm of the Philippine Embassies and Consulates.

Similar to the function of its predecessor, among the priority tasks of the newly-formed MWO will be to ensure the promotion and protection of the welfare and interests of OFWs and assist them in all problems arising out of employer-employee relationships. This includes assistance for OFWs whose employers were found to have violated of work contracts, non-payment of wages and other benefits, illegal dismissal, and other violations of the terms and conditions of their employment.