KDHA allows Dubai private schools to hold distance learning

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced that private schools are allowed to move a class or an entire campus to distance learning for a 48-hour period without the need to secure prior approval.

The KDHA also said that physical classes must be put on hold for now as added protection for school children.

“Existing health & safety protocols enable school leaders to move a class, grade/year level or the whole school to distance learning for a 48-hour period without prior approval,” the KDHA said in a tweet.

The protocols are expected to be sent to private school officials and posted on social media platforms.