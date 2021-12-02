Philippine Ambassador commends Emiratis’ humanitarian spirit in celebration of UAE’s golden jubilee

The UAE is celebrating its golden jubilee with an unyielding humanitarian spirit that has transformed millions of lives around the world, including the Philippines.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, conveyed the Filipinos’ gratitude as the country marks a milestone of 50 years since the formation of the union. She highlighted that the UAE has remained a reliable friend to the Philippines for over 47 years since the country established its diplomatic relations.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveys sympathy for victims of Taal eruption

In an interview with Abu Dhabi TV, Amb. Quintana commended the Emirati people’s humanitarian spirit that made a huge transformative impact in the lives of millions who have benefitted from their help.

Among the most notable gestures when the UAE extended their helping hands to the Philippines include their donations for Filipinos whose families were severely affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. In addition, the UAE also sent several aid planes during the COVID-19 pandemic: one which included materials for healthcare frontliners to protect them from the coronavirus, and the other, a shipment of 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to the country.

READ ON: LOOK: UAE donates 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Philippines

Amb. Quintana also commended the country that has made great strides in promoting global peace, security, and prosperity, as well as positive and bold policies on climate action and environmental protection, and sustainable development.

The Philippine Ambassador was the guest for Abu Dhabi TV’s special live coverage of UAE’s Year of the Fiftieth festivities held in Hatta, an inland exclave of Dubai high in the Hajar mountains. Hatta has grown in national stature over the recent years with a mega development project planned in its vicinity.