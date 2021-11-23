VP Robredo, opposition bets call out perpetrators of fake orders placed their names

Vice President Leni Robredo warned the public against fraudulent individuals making fake purchases of goods on a cash delivery basis.

Her running mate, senator and vice-presidential aspirant Kiko Pangilinan said that his office also received a fake order of frozen meat.

In a statement, Robredo said she successfully returned around Php100,000 worth of goods booked under her name on a cash delivery basis. The orders were placed via the Metro Mart app.

RELATED STORY: Robredo dances to Taylor Swift’s song ’22’ as political circus unravels

Earlier the goods were delivered by three delivery riders to the Office of the Vice President in New Manila, Quezon City.

Robredo said, “Thank you to Metro Mart and the merchants. Napakadali ng pag-ayos ng returning goods,.”

“Sana lang sa panahon ng matinding kagipitan, huwag ng mag-isip ng mga panloloko at yung mga maliliit na naman yung mga nabibiktima,” she added.

In a separate statement Metro Mart said the goods delivered to Robredo’s office based on fake booking “have all been returned to their merchants and that the delivery riders were compensated for such unauthorized purchase.”

READ ON: Robredo calls upon revisiting election substitution law

Likewise, Metromart said they are improving the security of their app in light of the incident and is cooperating with the investigation being made by Robredo’s office.

In a Facebook post, Hontiveros said someone placed an order for a spicy extra large size lechon.

“PROTECT LOCAL BUSINESS! May BAGONG MODUS ang mga gustong manira sa atin. Magpapanggap na ako at mag-oorder ng nakapangalan sa akin at sa address ng opisina ko,” she said. (AW)