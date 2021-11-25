Cebu Pacific announces Bayanihan flights from November 26

Cebu Pacific will operate Bayanihan Flight 5J 17 from Dubai to Manila on November 26, 27 and 29, 2021.

These special commercial flights can accommodate Filipinos and foreign nationals.

The airline reminds that all passengers must register for One Health Pass through the website: https://www.onehealthpass.com.ph/e-HDC/ before departing Dubai.

Upon completion, each passenger will be issued a personal QR code. This must be presented upon check-in for the flight, and upon arrival in the Philippines.

For unvaccinated / partially vaccinated individuals, or those whose vaccination status cannot be verified, they must have a confirmed booking in an accredited quarantine hotel/facility for at least 6 nights and pre-register for the RT-PCR test, to be done on the 5th day from arrival at Manila through PADLab.

For Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are required to undergo facility-based quarantine and RT-PCR test upon arrival, they must coordinate with OWWA or their local manning agency for their RT-PCR test and facility-based quarantine upon arrival.

Below are the guidelines for fully vaccinated passengers:

Foreign Nationals

Proof of Vaccination

Negative RT-PCR test result, conducted within 72 hours before departure. Foreign nationals who will not be able to present a negative RT-PCR test result will undergo a facility-based quarantine upon arrival, until the release of a negative RT-PCR test (swab on the 5th day)

Filipino Citizens

Proof of Vaccination

Filipinos with negative RT-PCR test result presented (conducted within 72 hours before departure) – no quarantine upon arrival

Filipinos WITHOUT RT-PCR test before departure – test upon arrival at the airport; quarantine until release of negative results

It is recommended that Filipinos present their negative RT-PCR result (conducted within 72 hours before departure) upon check-in, so they no longer need to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

* For the purposes of verification, the following will be accepted as proof of vaccination

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their spouse, parent/s, and/or children traveling with them vaccinated in the Philippines or abroad, Non-OFWs vaccinated in the country or abroad, and Foreigners vaccinated in the Philippines

VaxCertPH digital vaccination certificate or Bureau of Quarantine/World Health Organization-issued International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICV), or National digital certificate of the foreign government where they were vaccinated, whichever is available

Foreign nationals vaccinated abroad

WHO-issued ICV, or National digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement