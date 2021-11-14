Stamp series on world-renowned Filipinos launched in PH

A stamp series on World-renowned Filipinos was launched by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) on Saturday.

The launch of the “Living Legends: World-Renowned Filipinos” coincided with the 75th year celebration of PHLPost’s first stamp of the Republic of the Philippines.

The event was attended by six-time World Cup bowling champion Rafael “Paeng” Nepomuceno, Asia’s first Grandmaster Eugene Torre, and Francisco “Django” Bustamante, representing his fellow billiards legend Efren “Bata” Reyes.

Norman Fulgencio, Postmaster General, said the “new generation” of stamps will renew interest in preserving Filipino culture and promoting local values.

PHLPost will soon release another series of Living Legends postage stamps categorized as “Outstanding Filipinos” and “Never Forgotten”.

Fulgencio said PHLPost recognizes the great Filipino talents, “through stamps, fueling the Filipino passion for excellence anywhere in the world”. (AW)