Sharjah Police to offer five new services digitally

The Customer Happiness Centre (Traffic and Licensing Services Centre) at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, announced that 5 traffic services could be availed digitally through the smart application and the website of the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Alai, Head of the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, the services include the following:

– Opening a traffic file
– Issuing vehicle ownership
– Converting traffic points to a driver’s license
– Paying the vehicle impound period allowance, and
– Issuing a vehicle impounding cancellation certificate.

Earlier, Sharjah Police said that there were “zero” criminal offenses recorded and “zero” incidents of people getting run over in the central region during the third quarter of this year.

