Sharjah Police catches driver responsible for hit-and-run within 24 hours

A driver was arrested in Sharjah within hours of leaving a mother and her child wounded in a road mishap.

The case was cracked within nearly eight hours after a woman and her child were injured after being run over in the emirate.

The Sharjah Police General Command said in a Facebook post that an Arab expat ran over the duo leaving them seriously injured.

Authorities received a report of the accident on Al Tawun Stree following which traffic patrols were rushed to the area.

The police said that the woman and her child were crossing the street when the car hit them. After the accident, the driver ran away from the place.

According to police traffic tracking systems and smart cameras helped in the investigation. The driver escaped to an area close to the accident site and was identified within hours by the police.

The police have urged the public to take caution and cross the roads only using pedestrian crossings. It also urged motorists to abide by traffic rules for their safety and that of other road users. The drivers have been asked to avoid speeding as it is one of the major causes of fatal accidents. (AW)