Robredo backs face-to-face presidential debate

Vice President Leni Robredo is in favor of conducting face-to-face presidential debates for the 2022 national elections.

In a press briefing, Robredo said she supports the proposal of fellow presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao to have a face-to-face presidential debate as issues could be tackled better, compared to online debates.

“Agree naman ako sa kanya…na maganda talaga ‘yung face-to-face na debate and tingin ko, ngayon kasi hindi pa naman official campaign period, dapat talaga face-to-face para ‘yung mga issues natutuldukan habang magkakasama kayo sa isang event,” Robredo said.

“Kasi mahirap kung ang debate social media, mahirap kung ‘yung debate nagsasagutan lang kasi hindi nabibigyan ng linaw ‘yung lahat ng issues, hindi sabay-sabay ‘yung pagbibigay ng mga kandidato ng pakiramdam nila about certain issues,” she added.

It was Pacquiao who initially challenged his fellow presidential candidates to a face-to-face debate.

“Personal, face to face huwag online. Ano natatakot sila? Huwag ’yung online-online ka. Para magkaalaman . . . Maganda ’yung personal, ’wag ’yung online. Siyempre gusto nila ’yan, ‘Ah, si Manny Pacquiao ano kaya isagot niyan sa debate?’” Pacquiao said.

“Sinasabi ko naman sa inyo hindi ako papasok dito kung hindi ko alam ang mga gagawin ko,” he added. (NM)