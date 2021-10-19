PH named top beach, diving destination in Asia

The Philippines has been named by the World Travel Awards as the top beach and diving destination in Asia.

The Department of Tourism said in a statement that this is the country’s fifth time to win Asia’s Leading Beach Destination award. This is also the third time in a row that the country bagged Asia’s Leading Dive Destination Award.

“We are elated that the country’s pristine beaches and mesmerizing dive spots have once again been cited as the best in Asia by the prestigious 2021 World Travel Awards. We share this recognition with our tourism stakeholders, local government units, partner agencies, and all Filipinos who have been helping us promote our country’s attractions, products, and culture,” Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

“This will boost our efforts to keep the Philippines as a top-of-mind destination for foreign tourists as we await the resumption of international leisure travel to the country, consistent with our ‘More Fun Awaits’ global campaign,” she added.

The country is still nominated as the World’s best beach and diving destination after bagging the top award among Asian countries.

Siargao is nominated for World’s Leading Island Destination, Intramuros for World Leading Tourist Attraction, and the Department of Tourism for World Leading Tourist Board.

The voting for the World Tourism Awards will be until October 25.

Several properties in the Philippines have been recognized by the World Travel Awards.

Savoy Hotel Manila (Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel), Discovery Primea (Asia’s Leading Business Hotel), City of Dreams Manila (Asia’s Leading Casino Resort and Asia’s Leading Fully Integrated Resort), and Amanpulo (Asia’s Leading Private Island Resort). (TDT)