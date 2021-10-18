Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH detects 633 new Delta COVID-19 variant cases

Staff Report

The Department of Health reported that there are 633 new detected cases of the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant.

In a virtual briefing, out of 748 samples, 633 were Delta variant cases, 3 Alpha variant cases, and 6 Beta variant cases.

On Sunday, the DOH reported 6,913 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily recorded cases since Aug. 3.

The nationwide total tally is now at 2,720,368.

The country’s death toll is now at 40,675 after 95 people died from the virus.

10,237 more people were declared recovered from the virus.

81,641 people were still afflicted with the disease or considered as active cases. (TDT)

