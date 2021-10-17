UAE to remain in PH’s ‘yellow list’ till October 31

The UAE will remain in the Philippines’ ‘yellow list’ until the end of the month, following the latest release of the list of countries and jurisdictions in the “red, yellow, and green” zones.

The list was updated during the meeting of members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Romania is the only country that has been included in the red list while there were around 49 states and jurisdictions on the green list.

Those in the green list include Algeria, American Samoa, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Chad, China (Mainland), Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Cook Islands, Eritrea, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Gibraltar, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Kiribati, Madagascar, Mali, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat, Nauru, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Niue, North Korea, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands), Saint Helena, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Solomon Islands, Sudan, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tokelau, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, and Yemen.

All other countries, jurisdictions, or territories are listed under the yellow list, Roque said.

The updated roster will take effect from October 16 to 31 as the IATF-EID “streamlined and codified” the testing and quarantine protocols for travelers.

