Latest News

LOOK: PH Ambassador meets new UAE Human Resource Minister

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn M. Quintana has congratulated HE Abdulrahman Al Awar on his recent appointment as UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE).

During Quintana’s visit to the MOHRE Minister’s office at the Mubadala headquarters in Abu Dhabi on 6 October, she affirmed the Philippine government’s strong commitment to bolster bilateral labor ties with the UAE.

Minister Al Awar thanked Quintana for her contributions to the success of the 3rd PH-UAE joint Committee Meeting in March 2021 which helped resume the regular deployment of household service workers to the UAE.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Man robbed of AED100,000, luxury car at knifepoint by gang in Jumeirah

1 hour ago

All seven emirates grant paid leave to gov’t employees to visit Expo 2020

2 hours ago

Private schools in Sharjah to resume in-person classes from Oct 31

2 hours ago

Bangkóta expands business opportunities for Filipinos

17 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button