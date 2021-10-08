LOOK: PH Ambassador meets new UAE Human Resource Minister

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn M. Quintana has congratulated HE Abdulrahman Al Awar on his recent appointment as UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE).

During Quintana’s visit to the MOHRE Minister’s office at the Mubadala headquarters in Abu Dhabi on 6 October, she affirmed the Philippine government’s strong commitment to bolster bilateral labor ties with the UAE.

Minister Al Awar thanked Quintana for her contributions to the success of the 3rd PH-UAE joint Committee Meeting in March 2021 which helped resume the regular deployment of household service workers to the UAE.