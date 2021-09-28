Dubai to grant employees special 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued directives to grant Dubai Government employees a special paid leave that will enable them to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The six-day leave can be used during the period of Expo 2020, which runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”.

As per the directives, employees will receive a total of six days of leave and will be able to use it anytime throughout the duration of the exhibition from 1 October, 2021 to 31 March, 2022. The leave was granted in order to give employees the opportunity to visit the exhibition with their families and explore the various global solutions and innovations on display.

H.H. said: “Expo 2020 will be a landmark event that unites the world and brings together diverse cultures, streams of knowledge, creative perspectives and innovations from across the world, all under one roof. Our goal is to connect minds and create a bright new future, while also generating positive outcomes that will benefit the world. We want our teams to keep abreast of the latest global developments and be aware of creative ideas coming from different parts of the world.”

“The Government of Dubai is keen to implement innovative solutions to achieve the highest levels of excellence. It is crucial that employees get to learn from the successful experiences and ideas being showcased at the event, which will contribute to inspiring new approaches that can help realise the ambitious goals of the UAE in the next 50 years. We have an exceptional opportunity to create a glorious future, and we want our teams to gain new insights from successful global projects and ventures in order to create the best solutions,” H.H. added.

Sheikh Hamdan’s directives to grant employees the leave are part of his ongoing efforts to support teams across government entities and create an ideal environment that enables them to deliver the highest levels of performance.