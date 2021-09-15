Gordon: Duterte won’t launch tirades if he isn’t hiding anything

President Rodrigo Duterte will not launch tirades against the Senate if he is not hiding anything regarding the alleged overpriced government procurement of COVID-19 supplies, Senator Richard Gordon said Wednesday.

Gordon made the remark amid the investigation being conducted by the Senate blue ribbon committee, which the senator chairs.

“Kung wala siyang tinatago, hindi siya babanat nang ganon,” Gordon said in an interview over DZBB.

“Sasagutin niya at hindi siya kakampi doon sa mga naimbestiga namin na sinasabi may koneksyon sa drugs, sinasabi kaibigan niyang matalik at lumalabas yung pangalan, nagsisinungaling sa Senado, sasabihin niya wala na siyang kinalaman doon sa Pharmally, si Michael Yang,” he added.

Gordon said he does not understand why Duterte is seemingly protecting Yang and is launching tirades against the Senate and some of its members amid the investigation.

“Ipagtatanggol pa niya yung mga kaibigan niya at sisiraan pa niya ang co-equal branch of government. Di ko maintindihan e, bakit ganoon. At pagka masyado kang nagpupumiglas, ibig sabihin, maaaring may tinatago ka,” Gordon said.

“I think he knows na maaari siyang masangkot kaya ngayon pa lang, pinipilit niyang masira yung imbestigasyon at pinipilit niya lahat ng issue kung maaari lang mahiwalay doon sa, mawala ang atensyon ng tao. Kasi ngayon lang siya nayanig e. Dati kasi walang tumitindig di ba?” he added.

Gordon said his committee will dig deeper into the issue despite recent tirades launched by Duterte.

In his speech aired Tuesday, Duterte said he will campaign against Gordon in the 2022 national elections. (NM)