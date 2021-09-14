Word war far from over: Duterte says Gordon unfit to be a senator 

The word war between President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Richard Gordon is far from over.

In a taped address Tuesday, Duterte said he would campaign against the latter in next year’s national elections “for being unfit to be a senator”.

“I would like to remind Senator Gordon na I will campaign against you for being unfit to be a senator of this Republic,” he said.

“Well, others are trying to be a Chinese when they are not. Ikaw naman you are trying to be American na hindi ka naman talaga totoo na Amerikano,” Duterte added.

Duterte earlier mocked Gordon’s weight and lengthy interpellations during the Senate’s probe on the national government’s spending of COVID-19 funds.

Gordon is the chairperson of the Senate blue ribbon committee which is handling the investigation.

“Tama ba yung ginagawa ninyo? Are you crazy? Bakit ganon? Can you not approximate the time that you take to make these persons testify, question and answer? Lalo na ikaw Gordon, abogado ka. It’s a waste of time,” he added.

To recall, Duterte also asked the Commission on Audit to look into the Philippine Red Cross chaired by Gordon.

The President claimed Gordon was using PRC as a “milking cow” to fund his campaign for the 2022 polls.

Gordon has since denied this.