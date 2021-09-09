Latest News

OWWA official involved in PHP1.2M napkin purchase flagged by COA dies due to COVID-19 

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration(OWWA) has announced that one of its deputy administrators has succumbed to COVID-19. 

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said that OWWA deputy administrator Faustino “Bubsie” Sabarez III passed away on Wednesday night. 

Cacdac said that Sabarez died due to COVID-19. He was 54. 

He added that Sabarez was appointed last March 2020 and he became the head of ground operations during the start of the pandemic. 

“When OFWS under hotel quarantine grew anxious and weary as they awaited release of their PCR test results and acceptance by their home LGUs, DA Bubsie personally visited the OFWs in their hotels to assure them of OWWA care and support,” Cacdac said.

“When we needed someone to lead OWWA OFW reintegration, airport or Women’s month celebration, DA Bubsie was there to take charge,” Cacdac added. 

Sabarez became controversial when Cacdac named him as the official in charge of the PHP1.2 million transaction flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA). 

COA questioned the purchase of sanitary napkins and hygiene kits during the pandemic from a construction and trading company. 

