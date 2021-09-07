PAGASA monitoring twin tropical depressions

Weather bureau PAGASA is tracking two weather disturbances with the second storm possibly entering the Philippines this week.

Typhoon Jolina has entered the town of Guiuan in Eastern Samar early this morning.

State weather forecasters said Jolina will make landfall again in the vicinity of Masbate (mainland or Ticao Island) in the next 12 hours.

It is moving west southwest at 20 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Typhoon Jolina is expected to exit the PAR on Saturday morning, PAGASA said in its 8 a.m. bulletin Tuesday.

Another tropical depression was spotted at 1,480 km east of Visayas with winds packing 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph. Should it enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, it will be called Kiko. It will be the 11th tropical cyclone that has entered the country in 2021.