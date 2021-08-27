Duterte: ‘Dolomite is beautiful to the eyes, period’

“Dolomite is beautiful to the eyes, period,” President Rodrigo Duterte had this to say late Thursday as he defended anew the controversial Manila Bay project against its critics.

During the “Talk to the People” briefing, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu shared the achievements of his office, among which was the dolomite project as a part of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program.

Cimatu claimed that dolomite sand prevents coastal erosion, filters water and increases beach width.

Following Cimatu’s presentation, Duterte said: “Dolomite is beautiful to the eyes, period. ‘Wag ka na magtanong kasi hindi naman ninyo kaya kung kayo.”

“You had your chance, actually. For so many years, you had every chance to do it. Was there anybody willing to take the problem by its horns? Si Cimatu lang,” he added.

Critics have questioned the dumping of dolomite at Manila Bay, with some saying that it is a mere “cover-up” for the pollution that the bay has been suffering.

During storms, it has been observed that the dolomite sand only gets washed away, with trash instead washed towards the shore.

Malacañang, meanwhile, has said that the project will help with the mental health of Filipinos amid the pandemic.