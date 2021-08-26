BREAKING: Killer cop Jonel Nuezca sentenced to reclusion perpetua

Dismissed and killer cop Jonel Nuezca was found guilty of murder for killing a mother and son in Tarlac last December.

The Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 106 found Nuezca guilty “beyond reasonable doubt” of double murder. He was sentenced to reclusion perpetua (up to 40 years imprisonment) on both cases.

He was also ordered to pay damages amounting to almost P1 million to the family of Sonya and Frank Gregorio.

Nuezca shot the two victims point-blank and killed them both in front of their neighbors and his daughter last December 2020 after a heated confrontation.

The killing was caught on video that later went viral on social media.

Nuezca was also dismissed from the police service earlier this year