Latest News

BREAKING: Killer cop Jonel Nuezca sentenced to reclusion perpetua

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Dismissed and killer cop Jonel Nuezca was found guilty of murder for killing a mother and son in Tarlac last December.

The Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 106 found Nuezca guilty “beyond reasonable doubt” of double murder. He was sentenced to reclusion perpetua (up to 40 years imprisonment) on both cases.

He was also ordered to pay damages amounting to almost P1 million to the family of Sonya and Frank Gregorio.

Nuezca shot the two victims point-blank and killed them both in front of their neighbors and his daughter last December 2020 after a heated confrontation. 

The killing was caught on video that later went viral on social media.

Nuezca was also dismissed from the police service earlier this year

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH: COVID Delta variant detected in all PH regions, except BARMM

3 hours ago

PH gov’t repatriated 1.3M Filipinos since COVID outbreak

4 hours ago

WATCH: Dubai residents rescue ‘pregnant’ cat 

4 hours ago

Public events in Ras Al Khaimah restricted to COVID vaccinated only 

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button