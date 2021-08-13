Decomposing body of 12-year-old Pinay girl found in Cam Sur; one hand, leg parts missing

The decomposing body of a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for a few days was found in Camarines Sur—but one of her hands and parts of her legs were missing.

The remains of Trixia Samson, a resident of Barangay San Antonio Ogbon, were found in a vacant lot in Barangay Bustrac in Nabua town.

“Nananawagan akong mabigyan kami ng hustisya, tamang hustisya para sa aking apo dahil sa karumal-dumal na pangyayari,” Hilaria Luzon, Samson’s grandmother, said.

Councilor Nestor Lavilla of Barangay San Antonio Ogbon believes that one possible reason for the missing hand and leg parts was the dog that has been roaming around in the area.

Lavilla said that the dog’s owner noticed that there was a strong odor every time the dog would return home after leaving the home.

The cause of death of the victim is yet to be determined.

The suspect, who faced a rape case before, surrendered to the police but was slain after allegedly attempting to take a police gun during interrogation.

The police are still investigating if there are other persons involved in the crime.

“Sa mga magulang, maging responsible tayo lalo na są mga menor de edad nating anak, especially yung mga babae, na mabantayan natin at maalagaan yung mga anak natin at wag natin pababayaan makipag-usap sa mga taong hindi nila kilala,” Police Major Divino Pelea said.