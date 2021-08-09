Unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors more likely to get reinfected than vaccinated individuals — study

COVID-19 survivors who are not yet vaccinated have a higher risk of reinfection than those who decided to get vaccinated, a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.

A study from the CDC compared 246 COVID-19 survivors in Kentucky, USA who got reinfected with COVID-19 with 492 other survivors who were not reinfected.

The study showed that unvaccinated survivors were “more than twice as likely” to be reinfected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated survivors.

The CDC said the study indicates that COVID-19 vaccines “offer better protection than natural immunity alone and that vaccines, even after prior infection, help prevent reinfections.”

“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

“This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads around the country,” she added.

CDC said another study showed vaccines prevented COVID-19 related hospitalizations among the highest risk age groups.

“COVID-19 vaccines remain safe and effective. They prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” CDC said.

“Additionally, even among the uncommon cases of COVID-19 among the fully or partially vaccinated vaccines make people more likely to have a milder and shorter illness compared to those who are unvaccinated,” it added. (NM)