UAE gov’t offices set new rules for unvaccinated visitors

UNVACCINATED visitors to UAE government offices must have a negative PCR test result taken 48 hours prior to their visit, according to a new rule effective from August 1.

The new rule, according to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), comes in the wake of the authority issuing new precautionary measures for individuals visiting federal government departments and ministries in the UAE.

On July 8, the FAHR tweeted that the new directive would apply to customers, visitors, employees of outsourcing or services companies, or any person other than employees of the authority.

The rules highlight that people must have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and unvaccinated visitors need negative PCR result from test taken 48 hours prior to the visit.

Vaccination-ineligible persons should present exemption certificates and negative PCR test results.

Meanwhile, children under the age of 16 remain excluded from the application of the provisions of this circular.