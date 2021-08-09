Hong Kong resumes accepting OFWs after lifting of travel ban 

Hong Kong has started accepting overseas Filipinos again after it lifting the travel restrictions on Filipino migrant workers.

In a virtual briefing, Labor Attaché Melchor Dizon said the Hong Kong government is set to lift its travel ban on the Philippines today, August 9.

This, she said, would allow more than 3,000 stranded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to fly to the former British colony.

The labor official also urges OFWs to avail the incentives on COVID-19 jabs.

“Aside from the privilege of choosing the brand of anti-Covid vaccine, Filipino workers in Hong Kong also have the chance of getting cash and other incentives once they get inoculated ” he said.

He noted that of about 220,000 OFWs in HK, only less than 50 percent had availed the vaccine of their choice even as the government has drawn incentive package for those who get inoculated. The biggest chunk of OFWs, or a little over 200,000, are household service workers.

“Marami pong bakuna dito, at pwede pong mamili kung ano ang gusto nyong ibakuna sa inyo. Mayroon din pong incentive sa mga magpapabakuna, kasama ang ating mga OFWs,” Dizon added.