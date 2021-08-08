Catriona Gray suspends accepting applicants on Nas Academy amid Whang-Od backlash

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s management Cornerstone announced that it has been agreed upon to temporarily stop accepting applicants for the Catriona Gray Academy in partnership with Nas Academy.

Nas Daily creator Nuseir Yassin is in hot waters after the relatives of Kalinga tattoo legend Whang-Od cried foul on the tattoo-making course offered by Nas Academy.

RELATED STORY: ‘Mangagamit lang’: Pinoy vlogger and friend of Nas Daily reveals his true attitude

The vlogger’s team defended the deal saying there’s proof that the tattoo artist agreed with the contract.

“Cornerstone Entertainment, Catriona Gray, Nas Academy have agreed to stop accepting new applicants for the Catriona Gray Academy until the issue of Apo Whang-Od had been fully resolved,” the statement said.

Gray also retweeted the statement but did not make further comments.

READ ON: Anthropology professor weighs in: Nas Daily doesn’t understand Kalinga culture

“NAS Academy is fully committed to working with the NCIP to make sure all proper processes are followed. Cornerstone will continue to monitor the progress of this incident,” the management added.

Netizens have been urging Gray and broadcaster Jessica Soho to withdraw from Nas Academy. (TDT)