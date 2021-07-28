St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali reopens after one year

The St Francis Church Dubai has announced its reopening after 1-year to a maximum capacity of 180 people.

The church will open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:00 am and 7:00 pm, Thursday 9:00 am, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for three masses at 7:00 am, 11:00 am and 7:00 pm.

The church announced that bookingS for the new schedule of Masses was now available online on the parish website (https://sfacja.org/) and advanced booking for each member of the family including children was required to enter the Church grounds at Mass time.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi’s new church gets AED 500,000 aid from UAE businessman

“No one will be allowed to stay in the Church grounds without a booking,” read the new regulations on its website.

The church has advised that in case of fever, cough, or any other symptoms of COVID-19, people should stay home and cancel bookings.

“If you have an advanced booking but are not able to attend the service for whatever reason, please cancel your booking so that someone else can book that seat. Even if you have an advanced booking, after 8:00 pm you are allowed to make a booking for a weekday Mass for the following day.

“Advanced booking is allowed only once,” it added.

READ ON: Meet the longest-serving Filipina church leader in Abu Dhabi

The booking for weekend Masses on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be allowed only once per person to enable others to attend a weekend Mass.

Children below 6 years will not be allowed to attend while those below 12 years and elderly above 60 have been advised not to attend the Mass. Devotees have been asked to adhere to social distancing of two meters and not to congregate by the icon of the Virgin Mary or by the Grotto.

People have been told to arrive at the Church not later than 15 minutes before the Mass begins while entry through basement parking will not be permitted. (AW)