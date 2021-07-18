VP Robredo warns of ‘third wave’ due to Delta COVID-19 variant

The Philippines Vice-President Leni Robredo has urged for united efforts in battling COVID-19, where failure meant the emergence of the disease’ third wave comprising the deadly Delta variant.

Robredo highlighted that the Philippines averaged 6,000 new COVID-19 cases daily in her weekly radio program and called for the implementation of safety protocols alongside general community quarantine and modified enhanced community quarantine.

She said that number of those who were hesitant in getting vaccinated was now decreasing and the present problem is about supply of vaccines to meet this increasing demand.

Noting that the government should improve its vaccination rollout, she proposed prioritizing vaccination of single-dose Johnson&Johnson in areas witnessing the Delta variant to prevent further transmission of the virus.

While the 3.2 million doses of J&J could fully vaccinate 3.2 million Filipinos, the Philippine Genome Center needed more support to fast track detection of COVID-19 variants, Robredo said, adding that with barely 3.5 million Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19, more vaccines are needed in provinces where people are willing to get vaccinated. (AW)