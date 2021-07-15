Miss Universe Philippines revamps winner selection format

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) has introduced its latest format for selecting the winners in the beauty pageant.

This was announced by MUP National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee during the homecoming party for Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo on her return from the US.

The MUPh 2021 screening format was also announced at the party, where Shamcey highlighted the theme of the MUP 2021 Pageant edition as ‘INSPIRE YOU.’

She said that the MUPh had chosen this format for allowing greater country-wide participation through virtual screenings, so that the delegates would not have to incur unnecessary travel expenses.

The Top 100 Delegates will be announced on July 19, 2021 and will have to undergo a series of virtual challenges in the following weeks, she said.

Describing a “Miss Universe Philippines” as a phenomenal woman with ability to inspire others, Shamcey said this year’s pageant highlighted the three pillars of: Roots, Transformations and Charity.

The party also focused on Rabiya, who had competed in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant to be among the Top 20, and had immediately embarked on a travel experience comprising visiting Filipino communities in 13 cities across the US. (AW)