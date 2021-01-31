Bureau of Customs in PH confiscates Php 100M worth of counterfeit medicine, signature bags

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) seized Php100 million worth of fake signature bags and medicine at a storage facility in Tondo, Manila.

The Manila International Container Port (MICP)’s Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) through a letter of authority (LOA) issued by Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, inspected the facility that saw several counterfeit bags with fake branding of Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

RELATED STORY: NAIA Customs destroys 4.28 tons of unregistered, hazardous goods

Unregistered face shields, face masks, fake medicines, and fake soaps were also apprehended, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

Among the face masks discovered were those with the brand of AIDELAI which is a prohibited brand as per Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory No. 2021-0011.

Further investigation and inventory are being conducted for the identification of those responsible as well as the filing of charges for violation of RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and The Intellectual Property Law of the Philippines.

READ ON: Customs confiscates used luxury cars worth Php20M

The operation was in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine Coast Guard.

The BOC said it remains steadfast in preventing the proliferation of counterfeit and unauthorized goods in the country as well as safeguarding public welfare under the guidance of Guerrero.