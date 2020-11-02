Customs confiscates used luxury cars worth Php20M

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) in the Philippines revealed that they have seized four smuggled secondhand luxury cars with an estimated worth of PHP20 million.

District Collector Romeo Allan Rosales said that they found a Porsche Sportscar, Bentley Luxury Car, Mercedes Benz Sportscar, and a half-cut Volkswagen last October 20 in a shipment that was initially declared as furniture at Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Rosales has issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) against the vehicles when the bureau discovered that the shipment imported by Blue Core Enterprises contained high-end cars upon verification through profiling and examination.

The importer is now under investigation and may face charges for violation of Section 1400 in relation with Section 1113 of Republic Act (RA) 10863, commonly known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA). Specifically, the importation of secondhand vehicles is strictly prohibited in the Philippines, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

“The MICP is committed to preventing the illegal entry of items into the country and under the guidance of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, the Port shall continue enforcing measures which shall protect the borders of its territories,” Rosales said.