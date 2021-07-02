Latest News

Duterte tells Pacquiao: ‘Attend Congress, huwag pa-absent-absent’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

President Rodrigo Duterte was not yet over with his beef with Senator Manny Pacquiao.

In an interview with the media on Thursday, Duterte said that the senator should focus on his work in Congress rather than claiming that corruption has worsened under his watch.

“Bakit ngayon ka lang nagsalita at bakit umatras ka dun sa boxing fight? Kasi alam mo pag matalo ka, you are a goner. Those are your inconsistencies,” Duterte said.

“Sit in Congress, finish and find out corruption. If not, you are a shit. A shit is a shit. Magtrabaho ka, do not go elsewhere… ‘Wag kang pa-absent-absent,” Duterte added.

Earlier this week, Duterte challenged Pacquiao over the latter’s claims that the current administration was more corrupt than the previous ones.

In his speech, Duterte told Pacquiao to reveal offices and employees involved in corruption.

“Di ba ang sabi ko noon, if you come to know that is a corruption, let me know. Give me the office . . . Ganoon ang dapat na ginawa mo. Wala ka namang sinabi noong all these years, puro ka praises nang praises sa akin, tapos ngayon sabihin mo corrupt,” he added.

He warned that if Pacquiao would not drop names, he would campaign against him in the 2022 elections.

“If you fail to do that, I will campaign against you because you are not doing your duty. Do it because if not, I will just tell the people, do not vote for Pacquiao because he is a liar,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Six arrested for attempting to smuggle 200kg of illegal drugs in Sharjah

54 seconds ago

POLO validation of vaccination status exclusive to OFWs, says IATF

1 hour ago

‘Lagyan ko ng cap ‘yung butas’: Duterte jokes amid Taal Volcano unrest

1 hour ago
Taal Volcano Eruption

PHIVOLCS explains what Taal Volcano ‘worst-case scenario’ could look like

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button