Duterte tells Pacquiao: ‘Attend Congress, huwag pa-absent-absent’

President Rodrigo Duterte was not yet over with his beef with Senator Manny Pacquiao.

In an interview with the media on Thursday, Duterte said that the senator should focus on his work in Congress rather than claiming that corruption has worsened under his watch.

“Bakit ngayon ka lang nagsalita at bakit umatras ka dun sa boxing fight? Kasi alam mo pag matalo ka, you are a goner. Those are your inconsistencies,” Duterte said.

“Sit in Congress, finish and find out corruption. If not, you are a shit. A shit is a shit. Magtrabaho ka, do not go elsewhere… ‘Wag kang pa-absent-absent,” Duterte added.

Earlier this week, Duterte challenged Pacquiao over the latter’s claims that the current administration was more corrupt than the previous ones.

In his speech, Duterte told Pacquiao to reveal offices and employees involved in corruption.

“Di ba ang sabi ko noon, if you come to know that is a corruption, let me know. Give me the office . . . Ganoon ang dapat na ginawa mo. Wala ka namang sinabi noong all these years, puro ka praises nang praises sa akin, tapos ngayon sabihin mo corrupt,” he added.

He warned that if Pacquiao would not drop names, he would campaign against him in the 2022 elections.

“If you fail to do that, I will campaign against you because you are not doing your duty. Do it because if not, I will just tell the people, do not vote for Pacquiao because he is a liar,” he added.