Four injured in two accidents in Dubai 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Two separate road accidents attributed to speeding and distracted driving have injured four people in Dubai on Wednesday.

The first accident involved a motorcyclist that collided with a car. It happened 2:40 am along Sheikh Zayed Road while the motorist was heading towards Sharjah.

He sustained minor injuries. 

The second accident, which involved two light vehicles, happened at 11:00 am on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road-Sharjah-bound. 

“Preliminary investigation revealed that speeding and distraction resulted in a severe crash between a sedan and an SUV each other,” said Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic Police at Dubai Police.

“The impact caused the SUV to veer off the road and ram into a metal barrier,” he added. 

Three people were moderately and severely injured in the accident.

Both vehicles were damaged.

