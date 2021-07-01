Latest News

BREAKING: PHIVOLCS raises Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Alert level 3 has been hoisted over Taal Volcano due to magmatic unrest monitored by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at the main crater.

This means “hazardous eruption is possible within days to weeks”, as per Phivolcs.

The bureau has recommended immediate evacuation for high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas.

On Wednesday, Phivolcs acknowledged that sulfur dioxide coming from Taal Volcano has reached Metro Manila and other nearby provinces.

“Sa ating mga datos na kalalabas lang at nakita po namin kagabi ay nakita natin na ang sulfur dioxide gas ay na-disperse,” Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Director Renato Solidum told the media.

“Maliban doon sa vog sa Taal area ay na-disperse po sa iba’t ibang dako kasama ang ilang bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang NCR, mga karatig na probinsiya,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

© Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Photo by: Greg Garay

Filipino performer Bailey May of Now United to join concert in Louvre Abu Dhabi, streaming tonight July 1 at 10pm

3 hours ago

DOLE to repatriate 2,000 OFWs in UAE starting July 10

3 hours ago

Dubai announces price of entry ticket to Expo 2020

4 hours ago

Dubai taxi driver sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing cousin to death

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button