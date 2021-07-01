BREAKING: PHIVOLCS raises Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano

Alert level 3 has been hoisted over Taal Volcano due to magmatic unrest monitored by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at the main crater.

This means “hazardous eruption is possible within days to weeks”, as per Phivolcs.

The bureau has recommended immediate evacuation for high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas.

On Wednesday, Phivolcs acknowledged that sulfur dioxide coming from Taal Volcano has reached Metro Manila and other nearby provinces.

“Sa ating mga datos na kalalabas lang at nakita po namin kagabi ay nakita natin na ang sulfur dioxide gas ay na-disperse,” Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Director Renato Solidum told the media.

“Maliban doon sa vog sa Taal area ay na-disperse po sa iba’t ibang dako kasama ang ilang bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang NCR, mga karatig na probinsiya,” he added.