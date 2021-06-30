Fox, finger-sized monkey rescued from illegal wildlife trade in Dubai

Authorities have rescued wild animals from illegal wildlife trade in Dubai.

Dubai Police sent the rescued fox and finger-sized monkey to Dubai Safari for rehabilitation.

The said animals were turned over by two residents to the Environmental Crimes Division of Dubai Police.

Col Khalfan Al Jallaf, head of the new division, said the unit also arrested a man who tried to sell a wolf.

An operation was launched after receiving tip from concerned citizen.

He said the team went undercover as potential buyers to thwart the man’s attempt to sell it between AED 4,000 to 5,000.

Al Jallaf said the man is out on bail and has been referred to prosecutors office over charges of attempting to sell a wild animal.

Offenders possessing wild animals to sell will be penalised with prison and/or a fine not less than AED 50,000 and not exceeding AED 500,000

Meanwhile, Al Jallaf said the Dubai Municipality is cooperating with the force by providing shelter and necessary treatment before turning over exotic animals to Dubai Safari.

He also encouraged the public to report cases of the illegal trade of exotic animals through hotline 901.

They can also call 900 to report urgent cases such as wild animals on the loose.

Al Jallaf said the Dubai Police will launch series of campaigns and other events to raise awareness about UAE laws concerning exotic animals and wildlife. (RA)