BREAKING: IATF releases list of ‘green countries’ for fully vaccinated individuals, UAE not included

The Inter-Agency Task Force has released the list of countries considered as ‘green countries’ or low-risk when it comes to COVID-19 cases.
Fully vaccinated travellers from these countries will benefit from the new policy shortening the quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated people.
Inbound travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines or other countries will now undergo 7 days of quarantine in accredited facilities and will be tested on the 5th day.
The new policy will take effect on July 1. The new IATF measures said that this can be applied to fully vaccinated people in the Philippines and to those who came from ‘green countries’.
List of countries:
Albania
American Samoa
Anguilla
Antigua
Barbuda
Australia
Benin
Belize
The British Virgin Islands
Brunei
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cayman Islands
Chad
China
Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
Eswatini
Falkland Islands
French Polynesia
Gambia
Ghana
Greenland
Grenada
Hong Kong
Iceland
Isle of Man
Israel
Laos
Liberia
Malawi
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Niger
Nigeria
Northern Mariana Islands
Palau
Rwanda
Saba
Saint Barthelemy
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Sierra Leone
Senegal
Singapore
Sint Eustatius
South Korea
Taiwan
Togo
Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)
Vietnam
Zimbabwe.
“The IATF likewise resolved that the option of presenting Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) validations as proof of vaccination status is exclusive to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and the POLOs shall start accepting applications for validation starting July 5, 2021,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
“Meanwhile, OFWs who can present International Certificates of Vaccination may already avail of the green lanes beginning July 1, 2021, provided they comply with other requirements,” he added. (TDT)