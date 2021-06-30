BREAKING: IATF releases list of ‘green countries’ for fully vaccinated individuals, UAE not included

The Inter-Agency Task Force has released the list of countries considered as ‘green countries’ or low-risk when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

Fully vaccinated travellers from these countries will benefit from the new policy shortening the quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated people.

Inbound travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines or other countries will now undergo 7 days of quarantine in accredited facilities and will be tested on the 5th day.

The new policy will take effect on July 1. The new IATF measures said that this can be applied to fully vaccinated people in the Philippines and to those who came from ‘green countries’.

List of countries:

Albania

American Samoa

Anguilla

Antigua

Barbuda

Australia

Benin

Belize

The British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Eswatini

Falkland Islands

French Polynesia

Gambia

Ghana

Greenland

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Isle of Man

Israel

Laos

Liberia

Malawi

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Rwanda

Saba

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Senegal

Singapore

Sint Eustatius

South Korea

Taiwan

Togo

Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)

Vietnam

Zimbabwe.

“The IATF likewise resolved that the option of presenting Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) validations as proof of vaccination status is exclusive to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and the POLOs shall start accepting applications for validation starting July 5, 2021,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, OFWs who can present International Certificates of Vaccination may already avail of the green lanes beginning July 1, 2021, provided they comply with other requirements,” he added. (TDT)