OFWs eager to go home this July frustrated by IATF’s travel ban extension on UAE, Oman

OFWs expressed dismay over the IATF’s decision to extend the travel ban for another 15 days, until July 15.

OFWs and netizens from the Facebook group ‘Pinoy UAE usapang Flight and Visa’ said that they are already struggling with bouts of sadness and worry as to how they can make ends meet as they wait for commercial flights to resume.

“Sana man lang maintindihan nila ang saloobin ng mga stranded dito. Stress, depression, anxiety ang kalaban dito sa ginagawa nila,” said a netizen.

Another netizen also questioned the IATF has singled out only 7 countries including the UAE, despite the presence of the Delta variant in over 90 nations worldwide.

“92 Countries na may Delta Variant and yet 7 Countries lang may travel restriction, nasaan ang hustisya,” said the netizen.

OFWs also suggested that the IATF should just give a definite time frame instead of a constant 15-day extension that has been in place since May 16.

“Mas maganda siguro kung magset sila ng totoong time frame hanggang kailan ang ban para lahat hindi umaasa. 6 months, 1 year, 2 years para nakalagay na sa mindset ng OFWs na di muna sila makakauwi. This applies only sa magbabakasyon. Sa mga repats, the Philippine government needs to do something about it ASAP. Just give a definite time frame for the travel ban,” said the netizen.

