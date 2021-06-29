OFWs on PH gov’t travel ban: Don’t leave us hanging every time, set time frame

OFWs express that it’s better for the Philippine government and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to just set a specific time frame and date as to when OFWs can finally fly home using tickets they paid from their own pockets through commercial flights.

A netizen suggested that the IATF should just give a definite time frame instead of a constant 15-day extension that has been in place since May 16.

“Mas maganda siguro kung magset sila ng totoong time frame hanggang kailan ang ban para lahat hindi umaasa. 6 months, 1 year, 2 years para nakalagay na sa mindset ng OFWs na di muna sila makakauwi. This applies only sa magbabakasyon. Sa mga repats, the Philippine government needs to do something about it ASAP. Just give a definite time frame for the travel ban,” said the netizen.

“Dapat kung ilang buwan ang extension, iyon na lang ang sabihin ninyo para wala nang bibili ng ticket pauwi. Hindi na kayo naawa sa mga walang work dito sa uae,” said another.

OFWs also expressed their frustration as they have been spending money to rebook their tickets every time.

“Grabe naman to! Buti pa sabihin nyo na 6 months ang travel ban para hindi nasasayang yung pera pang-book at pang-rebook ng ticket!,” said a netizen on the Facebook page of The Filipino Times.

“Bakit pa di niyo pa sabihing ibaban nyo ang UAE ng 6 months. Hindi yung pinaghihintay niyo pa kami i-announce tuwing ika 15 days,” said another netizen.

