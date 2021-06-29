Dubai Police arrest two in massage bait-and-robbery case

Dubai Police nabbed two unemployed Africans after they lured an Asian man with the bait of “massage by a woman” and stealing his money amounting to over AED33,000, while also illegally ‘photographing’ him.

The victim told the police that, after seeing a Facebook advertisement about a massage center in last March, he spoke on the listed mobile number to a woman who sent him enticing photos for having illicit relations with her for AED300.

However, upon entering the woman’s apartment, he saw that 10 women and three African men were present.

When they searched him and found only AED100 and car keys in his possession, the women beat him up till he told them where his car was parked.

Then one man went to the car and stole cash in various currencies amounting to $150, €50 and Dhs300, besides also withdrawing AED,679 through his credit cards.

Then the Africans took him out of the apartment, forced him to take off his clothes and then photographed him naked before making their escape, police said.