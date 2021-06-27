Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Vlogger arrested in PH over cyber libel charges

Vlogger Niño Barzaga was arrested in Baguio City for three charges of cyber libel.

Manila Police District teamed up with Baguio City Police Office to arrest the vlogger outside his home in Hamada Road.

In a video released by Police Lt. Col. Rosalino Ibay Jr. from MPD Special Mayor’s Action Team, Barzaga admitted that he was assigned to malign Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso online.

Isko Moreno is reportedly eyeing the presidency this coming 2022 elections.

Barzaga, known as “Boy Mura” in vlogging community, also threw insults and hurling accusations to broadcaster Raffy Tulfo at Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao has expressed his intention to run as president while Tulfo is topping the senatorial survey of some poll bodies.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas said eyeing to file charges against Barzaga for violation of Republic Act No. 4200, or the Anti-Wiretapping Law.

Brosas said Barzaga called him last June 2 pretending to be retired Bishop Teodoro Bacani.

He then posted the conversation on his vlog where he was heard cursing and insulting Brosas. (RA)

