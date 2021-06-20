Stranded OFWs in UAE resort to coin savings as they wait for commercial flight resumptions

Some OFWs who have been stranded in the UAE due to flight restrictions that began in mid-May have begun to resort to the coins that they have saved up for their living expenses.

Several members of the Facebook Group: “Pinoy UAE usapang Flight and Visa” said that they’re counting the days till commercial flights resume once again and are spending their money in a thrifty manner.

Mario Ramirez, who has been in the country for over two decades, said that he has already decided to go home for good last March 2021 and booked his flight last May 27.

However, his flight got canceled due to the initial ban that took place from May 15-31.

He rebooked his ticket for June 22 and was hoping that flights would resume in the latter half of June.

His plans of heading home this month were pushed back once again, when the Inter-Agency Task Force submitted a recommendation to extend the travel restrictions from the UAE and six other countries until June 30.

“Hindi ko pa alam ngayon kung kelan ako makakuha ng next flight sabi ng travel agency fully booked na daw ung July. Baka August pa daw po (ang susunod na flight). Pahirap ung travel ban, sana tanggalin na at hayaan na makauwi kami. May 2nd dose na ako ng COVID-19 vaccine at ready naman mag PCR test at mag quarantine. Kahit gaano katagal basta makauwi lang sa pamilya ko,” said Ramirez.

He revealed that his coin savings reached AED 423, which he added for his monthly rent.

“Wala na ako budget kasi yung lahat ng pera na nakuha ko naipdala ko na lahat sa Pilipinas. Akala ko makakauwi nko ng May 27,” said Ramirez who is now trying to make ends meet while he is in-between jobs.

He added: “Isa lang po ung panawagan ko sa gobyerno sa pinas na sana buksan nila ang kanilang puso at takot sa Diyos para maunawaan nila na nahihirapan kami ng husto at wala nang pambayad sa overstay fines, renta at food allowance at unang una wala nang natatanggap na suporta panggastos ung pamilya ko sa Pilipinas.”

Meanwhile, Rowena Vicitacion shared that she was supposed to travel back home this July. However she chose not to travel home and just sent the money she has saved up back home to her children.

“Sayang ang trabaho ko kapag umuwing walang kasiguradunan ang pagbalik. Naiisip ko din, pag-uuwi gastos pa din. Paano na kung di tayo makabalik? Naku nganga ang aking mga mahal sa buhay. 2018 pa last ako umuwi,” said Rowena.

Vicitacion revealed that she really wanted to be with her children this year since it was already three years since she last hugged them back home. She added that her family faced some of the toughest challenges during the three-year period when she remained in the UAE.

“Maraming pagsubok ang nangyari. Halos sunod-sunod. Unang-una kasama kami sa naputukan ng bulkan sa Batangas. Then after noon, nagkalindol. Pagkatapos nito lang ay namatay ang nanay ko na hindi ko man lang na nakita. Tapos ito na nga – pandemya. Napakaraming nangyari, pero talagang tinatagan ko loob ko. Pinipilit ko magpakatatag alang-alang sa pamilya ko. Mahirap pero kinakaya kong magtiis para sa kanila,” said Vicitacion.

She advised her kids and family to spend her hard-earned money wisely and to avoid wasting even a single cent.

“Mag eight years na ako dito. Dalawang beses pa lang po ako nakakauwi, huli noong 2018. Mga anak ko lumaki na nang di ko man lang nasusubaybayan. Sa video call ko na lang sila nakitang lumaki. Napakahirap pero kaya ko magtiis alang-alang sa kanila. Kaya sabi ko sa mga anak ko, pahalagahan bawat sentimo,” said Vicitacion.