Saudi Arabia to provide second dose COVID-19 vaccine from July

Saudi Arabia will ensure the availability of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from July, according to Saudi TV channel Al-Ekhbariya.

While a high COVID-19 immunization rate was achieved in the Kingdom’s population aged 60 years and over, Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah appreciated the Saudi leadership for providing highly effective vaccines to tackle the pandemic.

Dr. Abdullah Assiri, Assistant Deputy Minister of Preventive Health, advised that the delay in receiving a second dose could stimulate better immunity in some vaccines. He also urged the public not to worry about the second dose delay for some groups of society, and the follow-up of immunity levels – as the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines showed that there is no ideal period between the two doses.

Meanwhile, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), has urged all foreign travelers and those accompanying them to Saudi Arabia to complete registration for their COVID-19 immunization data before departure.

This protocol would help ease entry procedures and reduce waiting periods, as registration applied to all citizens — from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, holders of new visas, residents, and their companions – irrespective of whether they were vaccinated or not, GACA stated.