Saudi Arabia to extend visit visa of travelers affected by travel ban

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up an electronic service for visitors – stranded outside the country — to extend their visa validity, if it has expired during the entry ban of travelers from 20 countries.

The validity of unused visas will be extended free until July 31, the ministry stated in the Saudi Press Agency news on June 12.

The electronic service was launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Finance and is part of the Saudi government’s efforts to assist visa-holders affected in the precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic in the Kingdom.

Visitors from outside the Kingdom could benefit from the service and make the necessary extension of their visas by entering the ministry’s e-visa services platform, the officials stated. (AW)