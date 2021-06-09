Saudi extends visa validity for expats stranded overseas

Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of residence permits or Iqama of expatriates who are stranded outside the country until July 31, 2021.

The Kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports said extension covers visit visas, as well as exit and re-entry visas.

The move is in line with the efforts taken by the Saudi government to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The immigration authority confirmed that there’s no need to report to the directorate of passports offices as the extension will automatically take place, in collaboration with the National Information Center.

Meanwhile, the residence visa related extensions are limited to expatriates from the 20 countries which was announced on February 2.

The 20 countries include the United Arab Emirates, Germany, USA, UK, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon, India, Pakistan, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Sweden, Swiss Confederation, and Turkey.

The validity of visit visas for visitors who are in the countries from where entry is suspended due to pandemic will also be extended until July 31. (RA)