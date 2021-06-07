DOH mulls injecting Sinovac for children aged 3 and above

The Department of Health said that it is now studying the possibility of allowing the use of Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines to children aged 3-17 years old.

This, after China recently approved the said vaccine for emergency use among children of the same age group, according to Yin Weidong, the chief executive officer of the Beijing-based vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech.

“Pag na buo nila ang mga ebidensiya, nakumpleto ang trial at nagsumite sila sa Pilipinas ng kanilang revision for emergency use authority (EUA), pag-a-aralan ‘yan ng mga eksperto,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a media briefing.

The Department of Science and Technology announced in May that American brands Pfizer and Moderna are planning to apply for EUA on their COVID-19 vaccines for children.

The Philippine government plans to include minors in the national vaccination rollout.

So far, the Philippines has received 6 million doses of Sinovac vaccines. (TDT)