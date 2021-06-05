Pregnant Filipinas, OFWs on cancelled visas in UAE appeal to IATF to allow them to go home to PH

OFWs hope that the Inter Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will reconsider its position and lift the ongoing travel ban that it has placed in the UAE, citing high vaccination rates in the country and their worries about overstay fees due to their cancelled visas.

The IATF recently updated its measures that now allows repatriation flights to enter the country, whether it’s led by the government or non-government organizations, with strict adherence to the 14-day quarantine in a facility or hotel approved by the PH government.

RELATED STORY: Roque clarifies entry of OFWs from countries under travel ban

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque released a statement on updates regarding inbound international travel among vaccinated Filipinos, as follows:

Meanwhile, the IATF approved the guidelines on inbound international travel to any port of the Philippines of all fully vaccinated individuals who have been inoculated in the Philippines. An individual shall be considered as having been fully vaccinated two or more weeks after receiving the second dose in a 2-dose series, or two or more weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

A fully vaccinated individual must carry his or her vaccination card, which must be verified prior to departure, and must be presented to a Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) representative for re-verification at the Department of Transportation (DOTr) One-Stop Shop upon arrival in the Philippines. All inbound fully vaccinated individuals shall be required to undergo a 7-day facility-based quarantine upon arrival. The BOQ shall ensure strict symptom monitoring while in the quarantine facility for 7 days. RT-PCR test shall only be done when the individual manifests COVID-19 symptoms within the 7-day quarantine. After completing the 7-day facility-based quarantine, the BOQ shall issue a Quarantine Certificate indicating the individual’s vaccination status. Related to this, the IATF directed the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Finance, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the National Economic and Development Authority to convene and provide recommendations to further relax testing and quarantine protocols for certain classes of travelers. Meanwhile, apart from the repatriation programs of the Philippine government, the IATF exempted non-Philippine government repatriation efforts to the entry restrictions imposed on travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. In case of Philippine government-organized repatriation, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration shall conduct prior coordination with each other, and with the DOH-BOQ, DOTr and its One-Stop Shop and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Task Group for the Management of Returning Overseas Filipinos, at least 48 hours prior to the departure from the country of origin. In the case of non-Philippine government repatriation, all Filipino repatriates from the countries with travel restrictions must present a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours prior to boarding the aircraft or vessel. The airline or the shipping line is responsible to check on this requirement. A copy of the negative RT-PCR test result of the repatriate shall be submitted to the BOQ upon arrival in the port of entry in the Philippines. Moreover, prior approval from the BOQ is needed for the entry of flight or vessel carrying Filipino repatriates prior to its movement from point of origin. In this connection, the concerned local manning agency (in the case of seafarers), the Philippine recruitment agency (for land-based workers), or the sponsoring Philippine government agency shall submit an exemption request to the DOH-BOQ, the approval of which is tantamount to IATF’s approval on the repatriation effort. The IATF likewise required all repatriates from countries with travel restrictions in effect to be placed on a strict 14-day facility-based quarantine from the date of arrival in the Philippines, with the date of arrival being the first day.

On another matter, the IATF allowed foreign nationals holding Special Resident Retiree’s Visa to enter the Philippines without the need of an entry exemption document.

Pregnant Filipino OFWs worry that they might have to give birth here in the UAE, and with only limited funds left in their pocket, they might not be able to pay for the hospital.

“Paano naman po kaming na mga pregnant? Kailangan na namin umuwi. Resigned na din po ako. Mahihirapan po ako dito kasi wala na din ako insurance. Akala ko after May 31 open na ang flight, kaso nag-extend pa,” said a pregnant OFW mom.

“Ako din po kabuwanan na next month. Bakasyon lang po binigay sa akin ng company. Kaso yung leave salary hindi po sapat, en ang mahal manganak dito,” said another OFW mom whose expecting to give birth in July.

Some other OFWs whose visas were cancelled sometime in May or even earlier said that their flights have already been cancelled. They are worried that they might pay overstay fines if they are to stay for a longer period of time here in the UAE.

“Paano naman kaming mga cancelled visa? Tapos na ang grace period, walang trabaho at penalty ang inabot namin dito dahil sa travel ban. Pag nag-apply ng repatriation walang nagre-reply sa email,” said a netizen.

“Paano na yung mga finished contract na gusto nang umuwi? Ma-o-overstay na dito sa UAE dahil laging cancelled ang flight. Parang awa niyo ha IATF, ibalik niyo ang flight,” said another OFW.

READ ON: ‘Bakit repatriated flights lang?’: OFWs who wish to go home question difference between repatriation efforts, regular flights

Some OFWs state that they long to be together with their families once again, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic took the lives of their loved ones that they didn’t even get the chance to see for the very last time.

“Namatay po ang Tatay at ang ate ko ng sabay na buwan lamang. Ni hindi man lang ako nakauwi. Alam po naming iniingatan ninyo ang sinasakupan ninyo kasama na nga po ng minamahal namin sa buhay. Pero sana po I-consider niyo rin po kaming mga OFW na gustong gustong makasama ang mga mahal namin sa buhay. Susunod po kami sa quarantine na 14 days. Bago naman po kami lumabas ay ginagawa naman po ang swab test. Which is makakalabas lang kami from quarantine kung negatibo ang resulta. Kaya po sana pumayag na po kayong makauwi kami. Please allow us to be with our family,” said a netizen.